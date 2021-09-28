20-piso banknote remains legal tender — BSP

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) clarified on Tuesday that the 20-piso New Generation Currency (NGC) banknotes will not be demonetized and will continue to be legal currency.

The central bank said in a statement that the banknotes remain as legal tender and can be used in everyday transactions alongside the 20-piso NGC coins.

This comes after it was discovered that a post circulating through social messaging apps said the banknote would be demonetized by the end of the year.

According to the BSP, demonetization is the process by which a central bank removes the monetary value of a legal tender currency it issues. Demonetized currencies are no longer accepted as payment for goods and services.

“The 20-piso NGC banknotes shall be gradually removed from circulation through natural attrition or until the 20-piso banknotes become unfit for recirculation,” it underscored.

The Bangko Sentral added it also recently issued an advise to banks to promote the distribution, recirculation and mobilization of the 20-piso coins in this regard.

The new 20-piso NGC coin was introduced by the central bank on December 17, 2019. Major characteristics of the 20-piso banknote are retained on the bi-color 20-piso coin. The obverse side of the coin features late President Manuel Quezon, while the reverse side shows the BSP logo, the Malacañan Palace, and the Nilad plant.



“The BSP enjoins the public to properly use and to recirculate Philippine coins for their economic and cultural value,” it continued.