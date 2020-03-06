200 pigs culled in Vizcaya after ASF cases confirmed

SOLANO, NUEVA VIZCAYA–More than 200 pigs were culled in Bayombong town in this province after random blood samples from dead pigs tested positive for African swine fever (ASF), authorities said on Friday (March 6).

The ASF-infected pigs came from a hog farm in Barangay La Torre where 17 pigs died last week, according to Bayombong Mayor Ralph Lantion.

Lantion said these were the first confirmed ASF cases in the province, adding that a task force has been activated to stop the spread of the disease.

He said hog raisers who lost their pigs would be given P2,500 per head as indemnity.

In nearby Isabela province, 12 towns were placed in a lockdown due to the ASF outbreak, said Dr. Angelo Naui, provincial veterinarian.

