2,000 students in Tacloban City receive P10M financial aid

MANILA, Philippines — Financial assistance totaling P10 million has been distributed to 2,000 students in Tacloban City to support them with the onset of the new school year.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Tingog Party-list representatives Yedda Marie K. Romualdez and Jude Acidre announced the release of the educational assistance as the city celebrated its fiesta on Friday. Each beneficiary received P5,000.

The Office of the Speaker and Tingog Party-list expressed optimism that the aid would support the students as the new school year begins.

The funding was derived from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Representative Romualdez, Chairperson of the House Committee on Accounts, emphasized that the Tingog party-list would continue to serve the people of Eastern Visayas and Leyteños and Samareños throughout the country, whether directly or indirectly through government bodies like the DSWD.

“That is our commitment and we will remain true to it,” Representative Romualdez said.

She also mentioned the beneficiaries could use the financial support for their children’s education, citing her own prioritization of education as a parent and a public servant.

Speaker Romualdez, meanwhile, said that the aid demonstrated the national government’s dedication to helping the vulnerable sectors of the population to improve their lives.

“I hope the amount would help the beneficiaries in starting some livelihood activities for them and their families, or for their or their children’s education,” he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Acidre highlighted that serving the people of Eastern Visayas, Leyteños, and Samareños has been the primary focus of the Tingog Party-list. Acidre further appealed to the beneficiaries to properly utilize the financial assistance they received.

