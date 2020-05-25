“2016 Best Film sa Cinemalaya na ‘Pamilya Ordinaryo’ mapapanood na sa Netflix”

12th #CINEMALAYA #FilmFestival FULL LENGTH Feature Category (Synopsis) #PAMILYAORDINARYO Buy tickets info – www.taralets.com DIRECTOR: Eduardo Roy, Jr. SCREENPLAY: Eduardo Roy, Jr. CAST: Ronwaldo Martin, Hasmine Killip, Maria Isabel Lopez, Sue Prado, Ruby Ruiz, Moira Lang, Karl Medina, Erlinda Villalobos, Domingo Cobarrubias, Paolo Rodriguez, John Bon, Andrew Lentejas, John Vincent Servilla, Rian Magtaan, Myla Monido, Alora Sasam, Ruth Alferez GENRE Drama RATING PG – 13 Jane and Aries are teenage parents. They make a living out of stealing on the streets… until fate hits back at them PAMILYA ORDINARYO is a family portrait of Jane, 16, and her boyfriend, Aries, who live on their own in the chaotic streets of Manila. Surviving as pickpockets, the lives of the young couple change when they suddenly become teenage parents. But not even a month into parenthood, their child is stolen from them. In order to retrieve the child, the young couple is forced to take desperate measures.

