2020 Asean-Republic of Korea Fashion Week opens in Busan

BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ‘2020 Asean-Republic of Korea Fashion Week (AKFW)’ will be held at F1963 of Sooyoung-gu, Busan, from Oct. 29-31 without audiences. The event will be live broadcasted everyday from 11 AM to 5:30 PM (local time in Korea) for three days on its official youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRyjrKbjLdfgW0sl3D_5EWw) and website (akfw.or.kr).



AKFW/Busan Economic Promotion Agency

AKFW is a large-scale event like the ‘Pret-a-Porter Busan’ and is hosted by the city government of Busan and Busan Economic Promotion Agency. The event hopes to promote the fashion industry in Korea and Asean region. The event has expanded to include ASEAN region after last year’s ASEAN-Republic of KOREA Commemorative Summit that was held in Busan. This year, the event will be held in an ‘on-tact’ format without any audience as a precaution for COVID-19 pandemic.

Key programs include ‘Korea-ASEAN Fashion Show’ of 24 top fashion designers from 10 countries in ASEAN, Korea ‘College Fashion Festival Fashion Show’ with student designers from the 8 universities in Busan and Digital forum for developing ASEAN fashion industry(31th).

The newly created forum event will focus on the topic of “Post-corona era, the preemptive strategies to respond to the changes in fashion industry”; the forum is expected to facilitate continuous networking between Korea and ASEAN in the face of challenges caused by COVID-19.

There also will be an event for citizens of Korea and ASEAN countries. Youtube subscribers and visitors to the official website can receive a small gift by creating an official website account or participating in the live chats. Please see the details at akfw.or.kr.

“We plan to minimize the staffing at the studio and do our best to take precautions for COVID 19. Please send your supports for AKFW, a fashion event that will lead the new era by breaking the traditional framework of a fashion show”, said Mr. Kim, the manager of Busan Economic Promotion Agency.