2020 Bar Exams to be held next year

The Supreme Court deferred anew the holding of the 2020 Bar exams due to the rising cases of coronavirus disease.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen moved to reschedule the bar examinations supposed to be held in November this year.

“Due to the increasing number of Covid 19 cases, the prevailing community quarantine protocols all over the nation, and the continuing uncertainty, the Supreme Court en banc, upon the recommendation of the 2020 Bar Examinations Chairperson, resolved to announce the schedule of the next Bar examinations to a later date to allow time for a more considered deliberation. For the guidance of all concerned, however, please note that the next bar examinations will definitely not be held at a date earlier than February 2021,” Leonen said.

Leonen earlier proposed the regionalization of the exams and the SC en banc resolved that the next bar examinations shall be held in Manila and Cebu City.