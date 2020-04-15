“2020 EDDYS Award, kanselado dahil sa COVID-19”

Napagdesisyunan ng Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors o SPEEd na tuluyan ng kanselahin ang 4th Edition ng Entertainment Editors’ Choice (EDDYS).

Sa inilabas na official statement ng SPEEd President na si Ian Fariñas sa social media, napagkasunduan na ng samahan ng entertainment editors na ipagpaliban na ang awarding ceremony na gaganapin sana ngayong July.

“4th EDDYS cancelled. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the country and across the world, the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) would like to announce the cancellation of its 4th Entertainment Editors’ Choice (EDDYS) movie awards, annually held in July. SPEEd President Ian Fariñas and the rest of the organization have agreed to focus resources in joining efforts to help marginalized groups and the brave and selfless frontliners during these trying times.” bahagi ng inilabas na statement ng SPEED President.

“The beginning of the Luzon-wide community quarantine in March already saw SPEEd distributing food packs to frontliners in the areas of Marikina and Rizal, among them policemen and military personnel at check points, gasoline boys, bank security guards and grocery/convenience store staff.”

Ayon pa sa SPEEd President, inilaan na lamang nila sa donasyon ang kanilang pondo na gagamitin sana para sa annual awarding ceremony.

“This month, the group has also made a donation to the Shields for Heroes PH, which continues to make Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for distribution to various hospitals in Metro Manila. As the crisis continues, SPEEd hopes to be able to extend a helping hand albeit in small ways to help alleviate the repercussions of this global pandemic, believing that the Philippines can win over the war against Covid-19 as a people united.”

Sa huli, pinasalamatan ng SPEEd ang mga tao na patuloy na sumusuporta sa kanilang samahan kasama na ang mga front liners na itinataya ang sariling kaligtasan laban sa COVID-19.

“May we also laud and thank the ever growing number of groups and members of the entertainment industry who are actively doing their share, be it by holding fund-raising concerts from their homes, making personal donations and writing songs of hope for Covid-19 patients, Covid-19 warriors and the general public who need spirits uplifted today more than ever.

“Finally, to the Philippine government, the frontliners and every Filipino, mabuhay tayong lahat! Together we will rise.