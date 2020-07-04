“2020 Miss Philippines Earth will have virtual coronation”

Tuloy na tuloy ang coronation night ng 2020 Miss Philippines Earth beauty pageant ngayong darating na Linggo, July 5.

Kasunod ito ng maka ilang beses na postponement bilang pagsunod sa health protocol ng pamahalaan sa COVID-19.

Sa official release ng Miss Philippines Earth sa kanilang Facebook page, ibinalita nila ang pagtutuloy ng pagpapasa ng korona sa bagong batch ng Miss Earth Beauties.

”This year, it will be a groundbreaking online competition to determine who will be crowned the next queen.

“In an unprecedented move to cope with the current situation, the pageant will be done online to ensure not only the well-being of everyone but also to comply with strict social distancing guidelines and safety protocols.

“The decision to push through with the event underwent a series of discussions that considered the challenges imposed by the pandemic, but at the same time, the goal to continue on promoting its enduring advocacy for environmental care and protection.

“For the online spectacle, 33 candidates from all over the Philippines as well as Filipinas based abroad, will vie for the coveted title and represent the country in the Miss Earth international competition.

“Outgoing Miss Philippines Earth queen Janelle Tee will pass the crown and the role of environmental ambassador to her successor,” post ng Miss Earth Philippines sa kanilang Facebook page.

Mapapanood ang live Miss Philippines Earth Coronation sa kanilang official Facebook page ngayong Lingo, 10:00 ng umaga.