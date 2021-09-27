2020 ODA portfolio reaches $30.7 billion

The Philippines’ Official Development Assistance (ODA) portfolio amounted to $30.7 billion last year, with Japan accounting for more than 36 percent of the total, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said on Monday.

NEDA in its recently released ODA Portfolio Review 2020 report said last year’s portfolio went up by 46.6 percent compared to the $20.9 billion in 2019.

The portfolio consisted of 30 program loans, 76 project loans, and 251 grants.

Among these, 59 loans and grants were signed in 2020, consisting of 20 program loans (48.2 billion), 14 project loans ($2.9 billion), and 25 grants ($140 million).

Japan continued to be the top source of ODA with loans and grants amounting to $11.2 billion or about 36.4 percent of the active portfolio.

Other top sources of ODA include the Asian Development Bank ($8.6 billion), World Bank ($6.40 billion), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ($957.60 million), South Korea ($731.77 million), and China ($493.08 million).

The governance and institutions development sector recorded the highest share in last year’s ODA portfolio, amounting to $5.0 billion (45 percent).



This was followed by the social reform and community development sector, and the infrastructure development sector.

According to the report, ODA was secured to augment the government’s pandemic response, such as the procurement and delivery of vaccines, support for the emergency cash assistance program, provision of medical supplies and equipment, construction of isolation and quarantine facilities, and strengthening the capacity of existing health facilities.

“Because of our strong fiscal position, we were able to procure a total of 195 million vaccine doses from both the government and private sector, provide emergency cash transfers for those affected by the quarantines, and strengthen our overall response to address the pandemic,” said Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua.

NEDA conducts the ODA portfolio review annually, pursuant to Republic Act (RA) 8182 or the ODA Act of 1996 as amended by RA 8555.