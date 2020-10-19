2021SS Seoul Fashion Week is held online

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — 2021SS Seoul Fashion Week will be held virtually from 10/20 to 10/25. Seoul Fashion week is a global fashion business event hosted by the city government of Seoul every March and October. Due to COVID-19, it will be held in un-tact format this year.



SEOUL FASHION WEEK

Seoul Fashion Week has executed strategic business plans every season to become one the World’s 5 five fashion weeks along with ones in New York, Paris, London, and Milano.

2021SS Seoul Fashion Week consists of “SEOUL COLLECTION” where the best designers of Korea showcase their work, and “Generation Next”, which is reserved for the breakthrough of the up and coming designers.

SEOUL COLLECTION has grown together with Korean fashion industry since 2000. Popular designer brands such as C-ZANN E, Hanacha studio, UL:KIN, PARTSPARTS, and MAXXIJ will be participating.

GENERATION NEXT is a collection for independent brand designers with at least 1 year but less than 5 years of history. New designers known for their innovative and creative styles including PAINTERS, NOTKNOWING, CARNET-ARCHIVE, and PIAN will be on the stage.

“We plan to make this year’s stage evermore unique and glamorous since it will be held virtually without any audience at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP). Please enjoy the next trend of the fashion industry through WeChat at your convenience”, said Mr. Taekwon Kim, CEO of IMFORM.

Fashion week can be accessed via searching ‘Seoul Fashion Week’ and its mini program in WeChat.