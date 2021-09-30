2022 electoral season begins

TODAY is the official start of the filing of candidacies for the May 9, 2022 national and local elections. By the October 8 deadline, we will find out who are running for President and Vice President in what is seen as the country's most crucial electoral exercise since the 1986 snap election.

So far, the following have publicly announced their intention to seek one of the two highest positions of the land: Francisco Domagoso of Aksyon Demokratiko, Rodrigo Duterte of PDP-Laban, Panfilo Lacson of Partido Reporma, Ferdinand Marcos 2nd of Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, Willie Ong of Lakas-CMD, Emmanuel Pacquiao of PDP-Laban, and Vicente Sotto 3rd of Nationalist People's Coalition.

There is still no word from the Liberal Party and the 1Sambayan Coalition whether they will field Maria Leonor Robredo and Antonio Trillanes 4th as the opposition's candidates for next year's polls. Another “presidentiable” who has yet to make a final decision is Alan Peter Cayetano of the Nacionalista Party. Early last month, he told a press briefing that he is “seriously considering” a bid for the presidency in 2022.

An issue that continues to hound the former House Speaker is the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) hosted by the Philippines in December 2019. Cayetano chaired the Philippine SEAG Organizing Committee or Phisgoc, which was praised by Olympic Council of Asia Vice President Wei Jizhong for its successful hosting stint as well as the country's preparedness to stage bigger sporting events.

It may be recalled that more than 5,000 athletes from 11 Southeast Asian countries participated in the 2019 SEAG. The Philippines emerged overall champion by obtaining a total of 387 medals of which 149 were gold, thereby breaking its previous records in the biennial regional tournament.

But even before the 30th SEAG opened in New Clark City (NCC), Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questioned the P50 million cost for the design and construction of the centerpiece cauldron at the main NCC stadium. Drilon called it an extravagant kaldero or rice cooking pot, which triggered an outcry among Filipino athletes who complained that the amount could have been better spent for their training and allowances.

Cayetano appeared before the Senate and responded to allegations about Phisgoc's funding of the 2019 SEAG. It was the first time in recent memory that a House Speaker broke legislative protocols by appearing as a resource person in the upper chamber of Congress. He could have invoked inter-parliamentary courtesy to skip the hearing, but chose instead to attend so he could personally answer Phisgoc's critics and dispel the athletes' misgivings that surfaced following Drilon's accusations.

Last week, Cayetano had a tell-all interview with TV host Boy Abunda on the premiere episode of “Hard Talk” aired over YouTube. He disclosed that the cauldron's construction was funded entirely by the private sector, saying that people will be pleasantly surprised to know that it was of no financial burden to the government at all.

As the symbol of the 30th SEAG that promoted the spirit of sportsmanship and showcased the best of Philippine culture, the cauldron was designed by the late National Artist Francisco Mañosa – regarded as one of the most influential Filipino architects of the 20th century.

During the 28th SEAG hosted by Singapore, the Lion City commissioned top-rated Singaporean firm DP Architects to build its own cauldron at a cost of P63 million. For the 2015 edition of the SEAG, the total cost to the Singaporean government was P15 billion.

On the other hand, the Philippine government's fund allocation for the 30th SEAG was only P6 billion. Under the 2019 national budget submitted by Malacañang to Congress, P7.5 billion was the amount requested for the country's SEAG hosting. However, the Senate reduced it to P5 billion and the Office of the President provided the additional P1 billion.

Phisgoc thus had to solicit sponsorships from the private sector to cover the funding gap. But Drilon's allegations of corruption caused several sponsors to withdraw their support for the 2019 SEAG, which could have contributed significantly to our athletes' welfare and benefits.

Crab mentality had turned what should have been a unifying event for the Filipino nation into an occasion for political mudslinging. And we will see more of this in the coming months when the electoral circus comes to town.

The author is the chief finance officer of Asian Center for Legal Excellence and chairman of the FINEX Media Affairs Publications subcommittee. The opinion expressed herein does not necessarily reflect the views of these institutions and The Manila Times.