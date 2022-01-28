2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival will be launched on 1st February in KaohsiungLantern-Festival.jpg

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN

January 2022 – The streets and night skies of

Kaohsiung will be bathed in light as the city stages the 2022 Taiwan Lantern

Festival, with this year’s event drawing on both tradition and modern

innovation to mesmerise

visitors to the city.

The Flying Phoenix lantern will light up Kaohsiung in 2022 Taiwan

lantern festival.

The festival, which will run for 28

days from February 1, will for

the first time provide a model for collaboration between artisans who use time-honoured

methods to construct traditional lanterns and cutting-edge artists from around

the world.

Spread throughout the National

Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts at Weiwuying and the city’s Love River Bay

district, the festival will provide interactive experiences for visitors to

learn about how traditional lantern art can be passed down to modern

generations at the same time as harnessing advanced exhibition technology, such

as high-speed, low-latency 5G for remote artistic displays.

Historic roots

First staged in 1990, the annual

lantern festival is inspired by traditional folk celebrations on the fifteenth

day of the first month, according to the lunar calendar, and to mark the end of

the Lunar New Year. For centuries, people from China have marked the arrival of the New Year by carrying

paper lanterns through their darkened streets, with the designs becoming far

more elaborate and adventurous in recent years.

This year, Kaohsiung will be aglow with works by artists keen to put

forward their own interpretations of light.

Signature Lantern

The event’s signature work is a cross-border collaboration that brings

together lantern designer Benson Lu and renowned calligrapher Dong Yangzi.

Together, they have created a work that transforms the Chinese character “feng,” which means phoenix, into an illuminated pheasant that is native to

Taiwan spreading its wings atop a mountain.

Lighting up Kaohsiung, the Flying Phoenix lantern will use the

aesthetics of lighting to communicate the message of effective urban governance,

and increase awareness of Kaohsiung City around the world.

The 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival

The artists and organizers

of the festival hope visitors

will be able to put the difficulties of the last year behind them, at least

temporarily, and enjoy an occasion that will be a unique feast for the senses.