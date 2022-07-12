2023 budget, transport, infra sector tackled in second Cabinet meeting

MANILA, Philippines — The 2023 national budget, as well as the infrastructure and transport sector, were among the topics tackled during the second Cabinet meeting of the Marcos administration on Tuesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a Viber message that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. attended the meeting via teleconferencing as he was still in isolation after contracting COVID-19.

According to Cruz-Angeles, the Department of Budget and Management discussed the 2023 national budget which seeks the “promotion of broad-based and inclusive economic recovery and growth.”

The Department of Public Works and Highways, meanwhile, discussed its plans for the “Build, Build, Build” program while the Department of Transportation laid out its priority transportation programs and projects.

The Palace has not provided more details about the meeting but Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, who is present in the meeting, said the agenda has been “quite heavy.”

According to Marcos’ lead physician Dr. Samuel Zacate on Monday, the President is now “on his way to a complete recovery” after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a health bulletin released by the Palace, Marcos is still under home isolation. However, he does not have fever and body malaise.

