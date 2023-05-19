2023 China Pinghu (Japan) Investment Environment Seminar Held in Tokyo

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the 2023 China Pinghu (Japan) Investment Environment Seminar was successfully held in Tokyo. Zhou Junbo, Deputy Secretary of the Pinghu Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, personally introduced the investment environment of Pinghu City.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Under the theme of “Five Ones,” Zhou Junbo presented five key elements of Pinghu’s urban environment to the participants: a lotus flower, a port, a group of enterprises, a way of life, and a set of policies. Firstly, the lotus flower symbolizes the Li Shutong Memorial Hall, a memorial hall built by Pinghu in memory of Li Shutong, a pioneer in Sino-Japanese cultural exchange. Inspired by Li Shutong’s spirit of “being serious, brave, and diligent,” Pinghu has consistently ranked among the top 50 cities in terms of comprehensive strength, and its business environment is among the top 20 nationwide. Secondly, a port represents an oriental gateway. As a preferred location in central China, Pinghu’s annual cargo throughput at its port has successfully exceeded 100 million tons, and its container throughput ranks 83rd globally.

Pinghu also boasts a group of foreign-invested enterprises and has established stable trade relations with more than 170 countries and regions. It is one of the most concentrated areas for foreign investment in China, currently hosting 525 foreign-funded enterprises, including 114 Japanese-funded enterprises, covering various industries such as automotive components, advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, and biomedicine.

Pinghu has a preferential, systematic, and precise industrial policy and talent policy system, with a focus on supporting the development of industries such as new energy vehicles, optoelectronic communication, high-end CNC machine tools, and biomedicine. Additionally, Pinghu provides high-quality labor protection policies to facilitate and support the development of businesses and talents in the city.

During the investment environment seminar, the signing ceremony for a new project by Pinghu Konda Zhi Precision Technology Co., Ltd. was successfully held. Konda Zhi plans to invest $50 million in a new lens module project, which will provide critical component support for popular industries such as intelligent connected vehicles, robots, and drones.

Zhou Junbo sincerely invites entrepreneurs to come to Pinghu to personally experience the unique charm and investment value of this city.

Website:

http://www.pinghu.gov.cn/col/col1229456430/index.html

Contact name: Zhang Ping

Contact Email: 1872729341@qq.com