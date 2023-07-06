2023 Global Esports Summit Agenda Revealed: More than 30 Global Guests Will Discuss New Developments in EsportsAgenda.jpeg

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 July 2023 – The 2023 Global Esports Summit and Tencent Esports Annual Conference, themed Link to Future, will take place in Shenzhen, China, on July 14-15, 2023.

The Global Esports Summit will take place in the morning on July 14. Esteemed guests, such as Kenneth Fok Kai-Kong, the president of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, Xu Haifeng, the first Chinese Olympics Gold Medalist, and H.R.H Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, the Chairman of Saudi Esports Federation and Vice Chairman of Savvy Games Group, will share their perspectives on industry developments. Publishers of Asian Games titles will announce their Asian Games plans. Moreover, representatives of esports associations such as South Korea, Vietnam, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and sports organizations such as ASEAN will discuss global Esports trends.

The Tencent Esports Annual Conference will take place in the afternoon on July 14, during which the latest annual tournament plans for 11 Tencent Esports titles will be announced, as well the reveal of two new titles.

The conference will also host parallel sessions, such as the first Women of Esports Development Forum in China, focusing on industry issues to promote in-depth industry development.

