2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award: Call for Global Entries is Now Open

TAIPEI, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award are now open for registration and welcome designers from all around the world to join in. Don’t miss the great opportunity to let your light shine on this international stage!



The 2023 Golden Pin Design Award Call for Global Entries is Now Open

With its inception in 1981, the Golden Pin Design Award is the oldest and most renowned professional design award in Taiwan. Since the first call for global submissions in 2014, numerous reputable domestic and international enterprises in and out of design have vied for the recognition of this professional and highly credible award, whose international visibility and influence continue to expand.

Last year, designs from Thailand performed well at Golden Pin Design Awards, with EKAR Architects winning Best Design of the Year for its pet-friendly Dog/Human residence, alongside well-known teak furniture brand Deesawat, home design startup SARUNPHON BOONTO, and New Arriva Co. Ltd. winning the Design Mark recognition.

The Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award have 4 main categories: Product, Communication, Spatial, and Integration Designs. Every year, the organizer discovers outstanding innovative or promising designs by inviting notable global design experts to form a strong jury lineup.

Today, a first look into the impressive list of final selection jurors for this year revealed first-timers Vo Trong Nghia, the Vietnamese architect best known for his modern bamboo structures, and Robert Greenwood, the partner and Asia Pacific Director of Snøhetta (a Norwegian architecture firm known for their work on the Shanghai Opera House in mainland China and the Busan Opera House in South Korea).

The organizer will also have a wide range of professional views provided by experts for preliminary and secondary selections, including Vip Buraphadeja, the editor-in-chief of happening, illustrious Thai graphic designer Manita Songserm, Japanese design procurement expert Yu Yamada, and Hjalti Karlsson the co-founder and creative director of Karlssonwilker (a top design studio based in New York). Please stay tuned for announcements on the full jury lineup soon!

2023 Call for Global Entries

Online registration for the 2023 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award will be officially open on Thursday, April 6th. This year, with the easing of the global pandemic, the offline secondary and final selections will resume this September in Taipei, Taiwan.

All commercialized products or works currently on the market are accepted for the “Golden Pin Design Award,” with an early bird discount for those submitted before 23:59 Monday, June 12th (GMT+8), and a final call for entries at 17:00 Wednesday, July 5th (GMT+8). The vendor applicant must be a business entity or design team. Design Marks will be awarded to high-quality commercial products and works that are currently available on the market, as well as to spatial or integrated designs that have been completed and operated. Winners for exceptional works with exemplary significance will be presented with Best Design Awards or Special Annual Awards.

The “Golden Pin Concept Design Award” which ends at 17:00 Thursday, June 29th (GMT+8), is for innovative proposals that are not yet manufactured or sold on the market and ideas that have not yet been realized. To encourage young designers to be boldly innovative, there is no entry fee. The winners of the Best Design Award will receive a cash prize of NT$400,000 to support the realization of the concept design, helping entrants turn concepts into reality. For more information on registration, please visit the official website of the Golden Pin Design Award (www.goldenpin.org.tw/en).