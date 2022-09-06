2023 MDRT Executive Committee Delivers Expanded Member Resources for a Post-Pandemic WorldMDRT-Image.jpeg

PARK RIDGE, Ill. – Media OutReach – 6 September 2022 – The 2023 MDRT Executive Committee takes on a global post-pandemic mission, as Peggy Tsai, RFP, CCFP, takes her place as 97th President and John Nichols, MSM, CLU, joins as Secretary. The Executive Committee will equip financial services professionals around the world, and at all stages of their careers, with the tools they need to succeed in the years and decades ahead.

2023 MDRT Executive Committee From left to right: Carol Kheng, Greg Gagne, Peggy Tsai, Randy Scritchfield, John Nichols

Tsai, a 21-year member and the first MDRT President from Asia, succeeds 38-year member Randy Scritchfield, CFP, LUTCF, who will become the Immediate Past President. Gregory Gagne, ChFC, a 23-year member, and Carol Kheng, ChFC, a 24-year member, will move into their new roles as First and Second Vice Presidents while Nichols, a 22-year member, will serve as Secretary.

The 2023 Executive Committee will focus on delivering tailored, personalized resources to support members around the world. After the successful return of in-person gatherings for the 2022 MDRT Global Conference in Sydney and Annual Meeting in Boston, USA, MDRT is committed to safe, in-person 2023 gatherings in Singapore and Nashville, USA. To help members stay connected between meetings, and exchange innovative ideas from various global markets, the MDRT App now allows direct messaging between MDRT members across the globe in eight languages. To keep members up to date on post-pandemic trends and best practices, MDRT will continue to provide localized educational content from MDRT members’ collective knowledge and events, along with MDRT Study Groups, mentorship resources and networking opportunities.

MDRT will also continue to empower financial services professionals across all stages of their careers through the MDRT Family of Brands, including MDRT; the MDRT Academy for advisors seeking to achieve MDRT-levels of production; and MDRT Global Services for home and field office leaders seeking to boost their leadership skills and foster an MDRT culture of excellence in their firms. The 2023 Executive Committee will oversee the expansion of MDRT Academy and MDRT Global Services to additional markets, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Client expectations of financial services professionals are growing at an increasingly fast rate, which makes the support of a global peer network more critical than ever to facilitate shared learning, mentorship and growth,” Tsai said. “MDRT stands poised to deliver new and renewed in-person and digital resources, to propel our members towards even greater levels of success as they navigate accelerating digitalization, shifting best practices and an increased pace of new regulations.”

Tsai brings a valuable global perspective, including experience in the Mainland China insurance market, to the presidency along with eight Court of the Table and seven Top of the Table qualifications. Her extensive MDRT volunteer history includes serving as Divisional Vice President of the MDRT Membership Communications Committee (MCC) Division 2, MCC Region Chair and MCC Zone Chair. Tsai is also a Diamond Knight of the MDRT Foundation and has presented and volunteered at numerous MDRT meetings.

Newcomer Nichols, who has two Court of the Table and 15 Top of the Table qualifications, has been deeply involved with MDRT and the MDRT Foundation for over a decade, serving as the Foundation’s 2022 president and achieving the rank of Royal Order Excalibur Knight. He also served as a Global Council Member of the MDRT Membership Division and as Chair of the MDRT Bylaws and Ethics Committee. Nichols is a widely recognized expert on disability insurance and a past president of NAIFA.

