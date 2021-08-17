206 mining engineer examinees pass board

A total of 206 of the 274 examinees passed the mining engineers licensure examination (MELC), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said on Tuesday.

Topping the exam was Andy Macasaet from Caraga State University-Butuan City, with a rating of 88.25 percent.

The top-performing school with 30 or more examinees and with at least a passing rate of 80 percent is Bicol University-Legazpi with 85.29 percent.

Board passers may register online for the issuance of their Professional Identification Card (ID) from September 20 to 21.

“Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” said PRC in a statement.

The oath taking ceremony for the successful examinees and those who have not taken their oath will be announced later, the PRC said.

The MELC was held in Baguio, Cebu, Cotabato, and Legazpi from August 9-11.



