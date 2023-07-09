Trending Now

21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis on Sunday

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer at the Vatican

People gather to attend the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis, at Saint Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, July 9, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would induct 21 churchmen to the high rank of cardinal in September.

The following are set to become cardinals:

Cardinal Electors under 80

1 – Archbishop Robert Prevost, American, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for Bishops

2 – Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Italian, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches

3 – Archbishop Víctor Fernández, Argentine, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

4 – Archbishop Emil Tscherrig, Swiss, Vatican ambassador to Italy

5 – Archbishop Christophe Pierre, French, Vatican ambassador to the United States

6 – Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Italian, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

7 – Archbishop Stephen Brislin, South African, Archbishop of Cape Town

8 – Archbishop Ángel Rossi, Argentine, Archbishop of Córdoba

9 – Archbishop Luis Aparicio, Colombian, Archbishop of Bogotá

10 – Archbishop Grzegorz Ryś, Polish, Archbishop of Lodz

11 – Archbishop Stephen Mulla, Sudanese, Archbishop of Juba, South Sudan

12 – Archbishop José Cano, Spanish, Archbishop of Madrid

13 – Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, Tanzanian, Archbishop of Tabora

14 – Bishop Sebastian Francis, Malaysian, Bishop of Penang

15 – Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, Bishop of Hong Kong

16 – Archbishop François-Xavier Bustillo, Spanish-French, Bishop of Ajaccio, Corsica.

17 – Bishop Américo Alves Aguiar, Portuguese, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon

18 – Father Ángel Fernández Artime, Spanish, head of the Salesian order

Over 80 and not eligible to enter a conclave

19 – Archbishop Agostino Marchetto, Italian, former Vatican diplomat

20 – Archbishop Diego Padrón Sánchez, Venezuelan, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná.

21- Father Luis Dri, Argentine priest

