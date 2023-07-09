21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis on Sunday

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would induct 21 churchmen to the high rank of cardinal in September.
The following are set to become cardinals:
Cardinal Electors under 80
1 – Archbishop Robert Prevost, American, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for Bishops
2 – Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Italian, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches
3 – Archbishop Víctor Fernández, Argentine, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith
4 – Archbishop Emil Tscherrig, Swiss, Vatican ambassador to Italy
5 – Archbishop Christophe Pierre, French, Vatican ambassador to the United States
6 – Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Italian, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem
7 – Archbishop Stephen Brislin, South African, Archbishop of Cape Town
8 – Archbishop Ángel Rossi, Argentine, Archbishop of Córdoba
9 – Archbishop Luis Aparicio, Colombian, Archbishop of Bogotá
10 – Archbishop Grzegorz Ryś, Polish, Archbishop of Lodz
11 – Archbishop Stephen Mulla, Sudanese, Archbishop of Juba, South Sudan
12 – Archbishop José Cano, Spanish, Archbishop of Madrid
13 – Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, Tanzanian, Archbishop of Tabora
14 – Bishop Sebastian Francis, Malaysian, Bishop of Penang
15 – Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, Bishop of Hong Kong
16 – Archbishop François-Xavier Bustillo, Spanish-French, Bishop of Ajaccio, Corsica.
17 – Bishop Américo Alves Aguiar, Portuguese, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon
18 – Father Ángel Fernández Artime, Spanish, head of the Salesian order
Over 80 and not eligible to enter a conclave
19 – Archbishop Agostino Marchetto, Italian, former Vatican diplomat
20 – Archbishop Diego Padrón Sánchez, Venezuelan, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná.
21- Father Luis Dri, Argentine priest
