21,000 more quarantine violators nabbed; total now at 81,908

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers have arrested, as of Saturday, more than 21,000 individuals who defied protocols of the enhanced community quarantine over Luzon, bringing the total number of violators who were warned, arrested and fined at 81,908.

The figures came from the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV Shield).

Of the total so far, 56,713 people were warned and 4,018 people are facing fines.

The JTF CV Shield, the enforcer of Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines, also arrested 635 alleged profiteers caught selling overpriced medical equipment amid the coronavirus disease crisis.

A total of 7,561 public utility vehicle drivers were also accosted for defying the suspension of public mass transportation during the quarantine period.

