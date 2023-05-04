220 Million Network Lighting Control Unit Shipments by 2030 Brighten The Smart Building Opportunity

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As building owners, energy companies, tenants, regulators, and others look to improve building performance and appeal, Network Lighting Control (NLC) will be at the vanguard of many smart building projects. According to a new report from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, shipments of connected luminaires and related equipment into a new generation of smart buildings will grow to nearly 220 million units by 2030, a CAGR of 22.6%.

NLC delivers intelligent automation and management of lighting across a property and promises additional benefits available to LED lighting systems. By integrating lighting control with light level and occupancy sensors, energy efficiency is improved and can be leveraged for occupant comfort/safety, space utilization, and, ultimately, building appeal. Combined with the growing adoption of wireless connectivity, NLC is emerging as an option across various building types and sizes.

“The ubiquity of lighting demand across commercial buildings, combined with efficiency and other benefits, will make smart lighting the first smart building investment for many properties,” says Jonathan Collins, Smart Homes & Buildings Research Director at ABI Research. “With a host of dynamic offerings, increasingly simple and flexible installation and maintenance, NLC is pushing smart building capabilities well beyond the traditional preserve of the largest and/or most prestigious projects,” he adds.

A host of players from long-standing lighting giants such as Signify and Acuity Brands, as well as NLC specialists including Casambi, Enlighted, INGY, Silvair, and Wirepas, are leveraging wireless to drive NLC into new projects and retrofits alike. Increasingly, NCLs can be deployed, commissioned, and reconfigured by engineers using smartphone apps and without dedicated network cabling, local gateways, and the predetermined topology that has long complicated and dominated deployments.

Even so, the NLC market remains one of the disparate approaches and vendor ecosystems, despite the ongoing development of ecosystem rather than vertically integrated NLC offerings. “For some years still, clients will have to weigh up several conflicting technologies, approaches, and offerings within the space to determine which best suits their immediate and future smart building requirements,” Collins concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research’s NLC and New Opportunities in Smart Building Lighting application analysis report. This report is part of the company’s Smart Homes and Buildings research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present an in-depth analysis of key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

