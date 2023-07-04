220 residents evacuate due to floods in Pagadian City

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur — Floods spawned by heavy rainfall on Monday evening swept away two houses and damaged another along a creek in Balangasan village in this city.

The rampaging waters sent some 220 residents evacuating to the barangay hall and covered court to be safe for the night.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Richard Fabria told the Inquirer that a 10-meter stretch of the flood control dike along the Balangasan River, particularly at Purok Tabing Ilog, was damaged, causing the water to enter into the nearby communities.

On Tuesday morning, local officials advised residents that it was still unsafe for them to return to their homes.

City Mayor Samuel Co immediately ordered the inspection of the damaged dike by the City Engineer’s Office so that immediate repairs could be done.

Food packs and clothing were distributed to the evacuees, Fabria said.

