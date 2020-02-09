22nd Parañaque cityhood anniversary events canceled as precaution vs nCoV

MANILA, Philippines — Some events for the celebration of 22nd Parañaque cityhood anniversary were canceled as the government implements precautionary measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Sunday, Parañaque government said the scheduled activities, including Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez’s State of the City of Address, were postponed.

“In the interest of everyone’s safety, we have been advised by our city health officials to take care of exposing our constituents particularly children to crowded places. We hope they will support and understand us for temporarily postponing the cityhood anniversary activities this year,” Olivarez said.

The awarding of the 2019 Outstanding Taxpayers, beauty pageants, fireworks display and festivals were also canceled.

However, Public Information Office chief Mar Jimenez said the unveiling of 2019 National Anti-Drug Abuse Council Performance Marker and blessing of Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office Command Center, will push through on Monday, Feb. 10.

Jimenez said the blessing of Ospital ng Paranaque 2 will still continue on Wednesday. He also advised guests and officials to use face masks and bring alcohol during the program.

Malacañang declared Feb. 13 as a special non-working day in Parañaque to allow its residents to celebrate their cityhood anniversary.

