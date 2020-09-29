23 sailors test positive for coronavirus, show COVID-19 symptoms on PH Navy ship

MANILA, Philippines—At least 23 sailors aboard a Philippine Navy ship tested positive for coronavirus and showed COVID-19 symptoms after the vessel, which has not been identified, docked in La Union province.

Respiratory samples were taken from the 23 crew members last Sept. 25 and test results showed all were infected with SARS Cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and had symptoms of the disease, according to the Naval Forces Northern Luzon (Navfornol) in a statement on Tuesday (Sept. 29).

The total number of crew members on the ship was not immediately known.

But the Navfornol statement said all those who tested positive were transported to military treatment facilities in Metro Manila early on Tuesday for quarantine and proper care.

The vessel arrived at San Fernando City, La Union on Sept. 11 after undergoing maintenance at the Philippine Navy base in Sangley Point in Cavite province, the Navfornol said.

A few days after the vessel’s arrival in La Union, some of the crew members started showing COVID-19 symptoms, like cough and colds. They were immediately isolated from the rest of the vessel’s crew.

The other crew members, who did not test positive, would be put on 14-day quarantine inside the ship, Navfornol said.

The entire ship would be disinfected.

Navfornol said all camps within its jurisdiction have had no active COVID-19 case.

