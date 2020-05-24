Trending Now

date 2020-05-24

2,369 health care workers infected with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The number of healthcare workers who have been infected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen to 2,369, according to data released on Sunday by the Department of Health (DOH).

In its daily report on COVID-19, DOH said 1,118 of the total have already recovered, while the number of deaths remained at 31.

Of those infected with the virus, DOH said 866 are nurses; 676 are physicians, 143 are nursing assistants, 88 are medical technologists and 43 are radiologic technologists.

Also infected were 294 non-medical personnel.

Health workers still account for 17%  of the total number of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The Philippines has so far recorded more than 14,000 COVID-19 cases, of whom 868 have died and 3,249 have recovered.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

