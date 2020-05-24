2,369 health care workers infected with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The number of healthcare workers who have been infected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen to 2,369, according to data released on Sunday by the Department of Health (DOH).
In its daily report on COVID-19, DOH said 1,118 of the total have already recovered, while the number of deaths remained at 31.
Of those infected with the virus, DOH said 866 are nurses; 676 are physicians, 143 are nursing assistants, 88 are medical technologists and 43 are radiologic technologists.
Also infected were 294 non-medical personnel.
FEATURED STORIES
Health workers still account for 17% of the total number of COVID-19 cases nationwide.
The Philippines has so far recorded more than 14,000 COVID-19 cases, of whom 868 have died and 3,249 have recovered.
/atm
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.