237 Tausug finish training as gov’t soldiers, ready for war on terror in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY—At least 237 young members of the warrior tribe Tausug had finished four months of military training that went on amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would be deployed in the war on terror, according to ranking Army officials.

Col. Wendell Basat, training director of the 11th Infantry Division, said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomed the first Sulu-trained recruits who are being commissioned into the service as Army privates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basat said the 237 new soldiers, who belong to the Makusug Class 620-2020, consisted of 217 men and 20 women.

Makusug stands for “Muslim at Kristiano, Unang Susulong Upang Gapiin ang Terrorismo sa Sulu.”

FEATURED STORIES

“Makusug reflects the candidate soldiers’ commitment in maintaining peace in Lupah Sug. The military profession knows no religion. Muslims and Christians alike are truly committed in preventing lawlessness in Sulu,” Basat said.

For four months, the recruits underwent various skills training such as marksmanship, field survival, land navigation, map reading and field exercises aimed at instilling in them military discipline and principles.

The recruits’ graduation rites pushed through despite the COVID-19 pandemic, adjusted to meet health protocols, which meant no visitors were allowed.

According to Basat, the 11th ID gave priority to Sulu residents in its recruitment for both regular and special enlistment of soldiers.

This was designed to enable the Tausug to become one with the AFP in bringing peace to their homeland.

The new soldiers are set for deployment as organic members of the Army’s 11th ID.

Edited by TSB

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ