239 kilos of hot meat seized in Legazpi City

LEGAZPI CITY — At least 239 kilograms of hot meat was confiscated on Sunday in this city as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Emmanuel Estipona, city veterinarian, said the pork meat were seized from six vendors in villages of Bogtong, Arimbay, Rawis, Homapon, and Banquerohan at around 5 a.m.

Estipona said they conducted surprise rounds to make sure that only meat butchered at the city’s abattoir are being sold to the public since many vendors had put up their mini market in different villages during the enhanced community quarantine due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Their technique is to combine the hot meat to the inspected meat. We are more vigilant because ASF still poses clear danger in the hog industry amid COVID-19,” he said

The seized products were immediately disposed in the condemnation pit.

