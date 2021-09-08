24/7 Asian Esports and Tech Channel TechStorm Makes Inaugural Launch in Hong Kong with Hong Kong Cable Television Limited

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TechStorm, Southeast Asia’s fastest growing 24/7 entertainment network brand on esports, gaming and tech thematic announces its inaugural launch in Hong Kong with Hong Kong Cable Television Limited.

TechStorm is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hong Kong Cable Television Limited on their pay television service – Cable TV, which will kick-start in September 2021. Marking TechStorm’s 10th market foray after a string of hugely successful rapid launches across Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Taiwan since its rollout early 2019.

Ms Debbie Lee, Founder and CEO of TechStorm comments, ‘This is such an exciting milestone for us to bring TechStorm’s near-100% exclusive, HD premium entertainment on Asian esports, tech centric content and inspirational stories on startup unicorns to the Hong Kong audience. This inaugural launch partnership with Hong Kong’s premier destination Hong Kong Cable Television is a much awaited moment for everyone. We cannot wait to unveil our premiering titles to Cable TV’s subscribers and their families.’

Mr. Shuen Wai Hung, Senior Vice President, Subscription Sales & Marketing, Hong Kong Cable Television comments, ‘Cable TV has a rich history in Hong Kong media ecosystem with an in-depth understanding of the local subscribers and their content palettes. We are constantly at the forefront of content trends and thrilled to bring TechStorm’s trend setting content proposition as an inaugural launch onto our platform is a great testimony of that. TechStorm’s exclusive repertoire on esports, gaming, tech topics and stories on how Asian entrepreneurs build up billion-dollar startups will greatly enhance Cable TV’s entertainment channel line-up.’

Coming up, TechStorm will air uRight Music Video – ShiGGa Shay ft. Jay Park, a Singapore, Korean music video collaboration between Singapore rapper ShiGGa Shay and American-Korean rapper Jay Park plus South-east Asia’s first virtual reality concert ShiGGa Shay’s 365 Mixed Reality Experience on 16th September at Prime Time 7pm HKT, The Gadget Show S32 on 21st September every Tuesday to Thursday at 9pm HKT, hosted by gadget-lovers Craig Charles, Georgie Barrat, Jon Bentley and Ortis Deley showcasing the latest tech from around the world, Forging The Future on 22nd September every Wednesday to Thursday 10pm HKT that is a deep dive into how the most cutting-edge technologies will impact in the real-world and the hopeful futures they will create for humanity and the planet; available in local language closed captions. On TechStorm’s dedicated esports timebelt weeknights at 11pm HKT, there are tournaments and games reviews for popular games such as Fortnite, Minecraft and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare.

As part of the inaugural launch, all Cable TV subscribers (Residential segment only) will be granted to a special time-limited free preview from 15th September 2021 to 14th October 2021. The channel will be available on Channel 610 under Cable TV Sports Pack from 15th October 2021.

TechStorm is already widely distributed as a basic entertainment offer on the region’s leading, dominant platforms including: AIS PLAY Channel 251 and AIS PLAYBOX in Thailand, Dialog TV Channel 62 and MyDialog OTT in Sri Lanka, Singtel TV Channel 260 / Channel 18, Singtel TV GO OTT and Singtel CAST in Singapore, Sirius TV Channel 10 in Malaysia, Dimsum Entertainment in Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore, First Media Channel 333 and FirstMediaX OTT, Telkomsel’s MAXstream OTT, Genflix OTT and Telkom’s IndiBOX OTT in Indonesia, 4gTV Channel 109 and GtTV OTT in Taiwan, Cellcard TV OTT, SingMeng TV Channel 251 and Splus mobile TV in Cambodia. Sky Cable Channel 212, Cablelink Channel 311, Cignal TV Channel 148, Cignal Play OTT, Converge Vision Channel 45 and via Omnicontent Management Inc. across 87 leading MSOs and provincial cable systems in the Philippines.

About Hong Kong Cable Television Limited

Hong Kong Cable Television Limited, the first pay television operator in Hong Kong, is one of the largest producers of television and multimedia content based in Hong Kong for distribution over conventional and new media, with a particular focus on news, sports and infotainment.

i-CABLE Communications Limited is the parent company of Hong Kong Cable Television Limited, which is an integrated communications services provider in Hong Kong, commanding one of the largest and most influential TV viewer and communications service user base in town.

The Group owns and operates one of the near universal wireline telecommunications networks in Hong Kong, over which it provides media and telecommunications services to over two million households.

About TechStorm

TechStorm is Asia’s fastest growing nextGen network that celebrates the region’s rising stars in esports, and tech innovations; made available across 26 countries. Its 24/7 nextGen network programmed in HD showcases a compelling line-up of the best in-class, first-run and high-quality exclusive entertainment targeting mass, spectator esports audience, millennial generation and families. TechStorm’s distribution is multi-platform, across over 100 platform partners with the region’s biggest names in esports and tech on its rapidly growing network. Its TechStorm Originals Asian original content is distributed on mobile streaming across multi countries on multiple platforms across the world. TechStorm is available to more than 55 million viewers in Asia, and is currently distributed across 30 million mobile OTT subscribers and more than 6.6 million subscriber households.

For more information: https://www.techstorm.tv/ and follow us on:

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/techstormtv/

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/techstormtv/

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/techstormtv/