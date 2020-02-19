24 persons cleared of COVID-19 threat in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY –– Twenty-four persons, including a Chinese national, were cleared and their names deleted from a City Health Office (CHO) list of persons under monitoring for possible infection of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

City Health Officer Dulce Miravite said the 24 persons—all residents of the city—have even exceeded the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were placed under monitoring as they had current travels to China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, territories which have COVID-19 infections.

“All have no signs or symptoms of coronavirus disease,” Miravite declared.

FEATURED STORIES

Miravite said the 24 individuals subjected themselves to home quarantine, while “some visited the hospitals for examination.”

However, the CHO is still trying to locate two individuals, and their respective families, to determine their health conditions and if they showed flu-like symptoms.

In Lamitan City, Basilan province, 10 persons are being monitored following their recent trips to China.

Basilan Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman has urged the public not to “panic and ensure that those being monitored are taken cared of properly.”

Salliman cautioned against stereotyping the persons but also ordered health personnel to go to the villages and ask the individuals to cooperate by regulating their movements.

Miravite said they were closely coordinating with the Department of Health in case the 10 Lamitan residents find their way to this city for medical attention./lzb

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ