25 aspiring PMA cadets get coronavirus tests, quarantined

ZAMBOANGA CITY—At least 25 cadets aspiring to be part of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2024 were tested for SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and put on quarantine before being sent to the PMA campus in Fort del Pilar, Baguio City.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the 25 aspiring cadets—23 males and two females—-came from the provinces of Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga City.

They were made to report to the Westmincom for the coronavirus tests and quarantine.

Sobejana said only those who would test negative for coronavirus would be allowed to travel.

Those found to have the virus will remain in quarantine, he added.

The testing was handled by staffers of Westmincom’s Camp Navarro General Hospital and regional office of the Department of Health (DOH).

Sobejana, in a pep talk, said he hoped to see the aspiring cadets overcome challenges in the PMA and graduate to be part of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“For you to survive, always believe you can and always maintain a positive mental attitude,” Sobejana said.

“Loving your service is one of the best motivation. Love your being a cadet. The more you love it, the more you survive,” said Sobejana, a medal of valor awardee.

Anxious and excited, Harry Van Nazareno Abaygar, 18, of Ipil town, Zamboanga Sibugay province, said he wanted to further hone his leadership and critical thinking skills in the academy and be moulded “to be a better person, emotionally, spiritually.”

Jhonviel Jumawan Ochavo, a son of a security guard in Dapitan City, said entering the academy has been his dream.

Maria Kristine Ramos, 21, and Lyka Marie Falcasantos, 19, both of Zamboanga City, left their chosen college courses to enter the academy to be “soldiers and protectors of the Filipino people.”

