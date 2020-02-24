25 families left homeless in Basilan fire due to unattended mosquito repellent

ZAMBOANGA CITY — An unattended lighted coil of mosquito repellent led to a fire that left 25 families homeless in Barangay Malakas, Lamitan City on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Fire Officer Victor Ramiso, chief of the Lamitan City Fire Station, said the blaze gutted seven residential houses and a private school building.

Initial investigation showed that the fire started from a lighted mosquito repellent coil, which was left unattended in an abandoned house frequented by homeless beggars at night.

Ramiso said two firefighters were injured from falling debris. He identified them as Fire Officer 3 Joey Jacinto, fire marshal Tubaran town’s Fire Station, and Fire Officer 1 Elvin Saldarieza of Lamitan City Fire Station.

Perly Tacorda, Lamitan City Social Welfare Officer, said the 25 families left homeless by the fire are temporarily staying in the Malakas village hall.

