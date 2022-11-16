25 Limited Edition Timepieces for World Leaders at ASEAN and Related Summitstme6.jpg

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 16 November 2022 – The Kingdom of Cambodia, as chairman and the host country of the 40th and 41st ASEAN and Related Summits, has commissioned and presented 25 limited edition timepieces as gifts to world leaders who attended the Summits.

The champagne dial emblazoned with “ASEAN CAMBODIA 2022” features a sunken sub-second at 6 o’clock, embellished with the Lotus flower design.

Specially designed and assembled by the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center in Cambodia, the ASEAN Lotus Tourbillion watches underscore ASEAN’s spirit of togetherness, not only as a timeless feature of its unity but also as an enduring strength that ASEAN member countries and its dialogue partners can rely on upon through tough times and formidable challenges. The 25 timepieces are therefore an apt memento of the 2022 ASEAN and Related Summits, whose theme under Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship is “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”.

Each timepiece comes in a 43.5mm steel case with an exhibition back, and sapphire crystals situated on the front at the back.

“Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship year is one marked by collaboration alongside ASEAN countries, the external partners and its international development institutions, helmed by the stewardship of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. These highly specialized and delicate timepieces were designed to be enjoyed as wearable and stylish pieces of art, serving as a beautiful memory of the ASEAN 2022 Summit,” said H.E. Mr. LUY David, Head of the National Secretariat for the Preparation of ASEAN 2022.

“The primary focus of Prince Horology, which is responsible for producing the limited-edition timepieces, is training skilled professionals and creating new career pathways for aspiring Cambodians who have the aptitude and interest in precision watch-making,” said Sack-Man Loui, Executive Principal of Prince Horology.

Prince Horology is a key human capital development initiative of Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, to provide a niche watch-making skill in Cambodia offering a rigorous 3’400 hours program in micro-mechanics and watchmaking subjects taught at international standards. Recently, 6 talented Cambodians graduated from the two-year training program under full scholarship and with the guidance of Swiss-trained instructors at the school. The next batch of Prince Horology students will commence their training in January 2023.

ASEAN Lotus Tourbillion Watch Factsheet

The dial design was inspired by the lotus flower symbol from Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship logo which was chosen to represent purity and strength.

With ASEAN centrality as a theme, the meticulous placement of the 10 petals embodies the spirit and joint efforts of 10 ASEAN nations bound together by friendship and solidarity with a common overarching goal of overcoming all challenges to ensure the inclusive and sustainable development of the ASEAN Community.

Each timepiece comes in a 43.5mm steel case with an exhibition back, and sapphire crystals situated on the front at the back. The champagne dial, with gold-plated indexes features a sunken sub-seconds at 6 o’clock, embellished with the Lotus flower design.

The ASEAN Lotus Tourbillon is a manual wind mechanical movement featuring a 60 seconds tourbillion. It has a power reserve of 48 hours and operates at a frequency of 3 Hz. A traditional, elegant and reliable timekeeper for the wearer.

