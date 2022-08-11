25 Low-Maintenance Indoor Plants to Purify and Decorate your Home

List of Manageable Plants that will Purify and Make your Home more Pleasing

25 Low-Maintenance indoor plants you can use that either you’re an interior design pro or still use the same furniture you shared with your college roommates, there are a few things that can elevate your home’s decor to the next level.

Perhaps the simplest approach to improve the ambiance of your home decor? Get some houseplants. Before you become too worried, you should realize that you don’t even have to be a plant expert to have some lovely flora in your home.

Photo lifted from: Bustle

According to Women’s Health, indoor plants not only improve the overall beauty of a space, but studies show that they improve emotions, stimulate creativity, reduce stress, and eliminate air pollutants, resulting in a healthier, happier you. Indoor plants can help us feel good as well as look attractive.

The report shows the list of 25 Low-Maintenance Indoor plants that surely can help you decorate and purify your home.

1. The ZZ Plant

The ZZ plant is wonderful since it is drought tolerant. This plant is thought to bring friendliness and wealth to the room in various cultures, making it an excellent housewarming present.

2. Bird’s Nest Fern

Photo Credits: La Residence

You may believe you have too many indoor plants until you realize there’s another place that could benefit from some TLC. The unusually formed bird’s nest fern thrives in medium, indirect light and a damp climate, making it ideal for next to your shower.

3. Spider Plant

Photo Credits: The Spruce

A fascinating information about spider plants? These quick-growing shoots create smaller ones to the side, which you can replant. Furthermore, they thrive best in partial, indirect sunlight.

4.Peperomia

Photo Credits: The Sill

The nicest aspect about the peperomia is that it can tolerate almost any level of sunlight, so it’s not out of the question if you don’t have sky-high ceilings in your tiny studio apartment. It’s a happy little plant that may even produce a few flower spikes once a year.

5. Chinese Evergreen

Photo Credits: Green Seed Garden

The Chinese Evergreen is one of the easiest plants to keep alive in the winter because it is, well, evergreen. It thrives in low light and can even survive if you forget to water it every now and then. Plus, its lovely, thick leaves give a splash of color all year.

6. Pothos Jade

Photo Credit: ChooseYourPlant

The jade plant is a sort of succulent that looks like a small tree and gives a burst of greenery to your home, especially in the winter months when bare limbs can make us all feel a little depressed. This plant belong to the 25 low-maintenance indoor plants because this plant tolerates weather fluctuations and requires fewer watering’s, making it ideal for the colder months.

7. English Ivy

Photo Credit: Ohmysa

The English Ivy is a great hanging houseplant because of its luxuriant, trailing vines. Its gorgeous green tint can liven up your walls as long as you remember to water it on occasion.

8. Dracaena Marginata

Photo Credits: Studio Plant

This option is potentially hazardous to pets, so if you have a furry little loved one at home, avoid it. For everyone else, this is one of the easiest plants to care for because it can flourish in low light conditions.

9. Air Plants

Photo Credits: All About Gardening

What could be more low-maintenance than a plant that doesn’t require soil? All you have to do is immerse these small newborns in water for a few hours every seven to ten days. Voila!

10. Coffee Plant

Photo Credits: The Spruce

Okay, it won’t replace your regular coffee run, but this lovely plant smells amazing and is really forgiving in low light. It does get dry, so make sure to water it on a regular basis!

11. Parlor Palm

Photo Credits: Raya Garden

When you buy a Parlor Palm, you’ll feel as though you’re in your own tropical garden. It’s also far easier to manage than going to the rainforest because you just need to water it once every couple of weeks.

12. Hoya Macrophylla

Photo Credits: Bark & Vine

The Wax Plant gets its name from its thick, waxy leaves that hold water, allowing you to avoid overwatering it. Perfect for plant parents who can be a little, uh, forgetful at times.

13. Christmas Cactus

Photo Credits: Insider

Looking for a plant that survives on neglect and has vibrant hues that go beyond plain old green? Your best bet is the Christmas Cactus. It usually goes on sale soon before Thanksgiving and can be kept inside or outside, depending on your preferences.

14. Ponytail Palm

Photo Credits: Greenery Limited

This fountain-like plant is a delightful addition to any home with its unique, tendril-like leaves and drought resistance. It requires little maintenance yet has a festive appearance.

15. Plants Make People Happy

Photo Credits: Womens Health

Because of its natural dormancy cycle, the Fiddle Leaf Fig requires only two weeks of watering in the summer and once a month in the water. You’ll appreciate its large, vivid green foliage as well.

16.Lucky Bamboo Spiral

Photo Credits: Flower and Gift Shop Manila

Another excellent alternative for growing without soil is to lay the bamboo in a vase of water with some pebbles or coins at the bottom (for luck, of course). All that remains is to replenish the water once a month.

17.Aloe Vera

Photo Credits: GoodHousekeeping

Aloe vera, sometimes known as “The Healer Plant,” is the ultimate multitasker. It will not only brighten up your home, but it may also be used in your beauty routine. It requires very little care—just keep it in a bright, sunny location to keep it alive.

18. Peace Lily

Photo Credits: Balcony Web

If you’ve had success keeping indoor plants alive (congratulations! ), it might be time to add a peace lily to your collection. They need a little more attention—just keep the soil moist (but not waterlogged) at all times, and you’ll have lovely, blooming lilies in no time.

19. Snake Plant

Photo Credits: GreenDigs

Do your friends’ flowers usually die within a couple of days? I understand. Snake plants are low-maintenance plants that can withstand droughts, making them ideal for beginners living in practically any environment.

20. Dracaena Gold Star

Photo Credits: ProFlowers

The Dracaena Gold Star is another low-maintenance plant that can adapt to a wide range of light conditions. This plant belong to the 25 low-maintenance indoor plants because of it’s simple and enjoyable way to bring some life to that awkward empty spot in your home.

21. Rubber Tree

Photo Credits: Greenery Unlimited

Some individuals dislike the bohemian chic vibe of overly lush plants, and if you’re one of them, this tiny rubber tree is for you. It requires a lot of bright light and prefers a lot of empty space around it.

22. Monstera Deliciosa

Photo Credits: The Sill

You’ve probably seen a lot of these trendy monstera deliciosa (say that three times fast!) plants all over Instagram and at your trendy friend’s place, because they give off tropical vibes no matter where you are. Water it every two weeks and you’re good to go.

23. Marble Queen Pothos

Photo Credit: Aroid wiki

With a name like “Marble Queen Pothos,” this indoor plant makes an excellent present for the VIP in your life. It begins small, but its trailing tendrils can grow to reach more than 11 feet long, even in poor light and dry air. It’s also a good one to keep well away from your dogs.

24. Money Tree

Photo Credit: The Spruce

Based on the article, this plant is commonly utilized in Feng Shui, so chances are you’ve heard of it. Those long, pointed leaves will add a pleasant, relaxing, tropical vibe to any room.

25. Philodendron Green

Photo Credits: The Sill

Living in an incredibly sunny home is nice, but if it makes you feel like you can’t have indoor plants without their frying, reconsider. Philodendrons require a lot of light, so they’ll thrive in your well-lit summer home (or, if you’re lucky, regular home!).

