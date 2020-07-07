25 stuck in Manila for 4 months return to Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY—At least 25 people, who had been stranded in coronavirus epicenter Manila for four months, returned to Bohol on Tuesday (July 7).
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Western Bohol said in a report that the stranded individuals went through health screening and protocol to make sure they had been infected with SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The returning Boholanos are residents of Tagbilaran City and the towns of Buenavista, Alicia, Trinidad, Clarin, Sierra Bullones, Pilar, Dagohoy, Carmen, Talibon, Ubay, Loboc, and Loay.
They were brought to quarantine facilities in their hometowns.
