250 kilos of processed meat seized in Catanduanes

LEGAZPI CITY –– The Task Force African Swine Fever (TFASH) in Catanduanes province has intercepted and confiscated 250 kilograms of processed meat products on Wednesday morning at the Virac Port in Catanduanes, a belated report said Thursday.

Dr. Jane Rubio, Catanduanes Veterinary Office chief, said the Philippine Coast Guard uncovered several sacks containing different kinds of processed meat products from Tabaco City being unloaded from MV Virac sea vessel around 11:30 a.m. during an inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubio, in an interview, said the processed meat products did not have shipping and health permits from a government veterinary officer. The product labels were also tampered.

The meat products were immediately burned in the province’s animal disposal pit.

FEATURED STORIES

The meat products were to be delivered in various grocery stores and meat shops in Virac town.

Meanwhile, a TFASF checkpoint in Catanduanes has also intercepted 32 kilos of pork meat considered “hot meat” after the owner failed to show transport and health permits.

The Catanduanes Provincial Board recently passed a resolution banning the entry of live hogs and processed meat products from other Bicol provinces aimed at preventing the entry and spread of the ASF virus in the island province.

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ