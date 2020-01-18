25,000 Catholic devotees flock to Pagadian City for Santo Niño feast

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur—-Some 25,000 devotees flocked at the city’s wharf for a dawn Mass that was followed by a fluvial procession for the Santo Niño, on the eve of its feast on Sunday.

The Santo Niño is the city’s patron saint.

Lieutenant Commander Paul Ryan Gonzales, Philippine Coast Guard chief in Pagadian, said the devotees crowded the newly expanded wharf.

The devotees had their images of the Santo Niño blessed with holy water by priests after the Mass and danced the Sinulog.

Some parents dressed their babies in Santo Niño garb and were danced along with the images.

During the fluvial procession, hundreds of fishing boats ferried the devotees as they circled around Pagadian’s municipal waters.

On Sunday, a street dancing competition will take place in the city center organized by the city government.

About 24 contingents from different schools and barangays will compete for the grand prize of P500,000.

