2,502 in Palawan hurdle COVID-19 quarantine, given clean bill of health

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — At least 2,502 persons under monitoring (PUM), or those with no symptoms, had hurdled their 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 and were allowed to return to their homes, according to health officials.
Dr. Mary Ann Navarro, provincial health officer, said the PUM batch was cleared after showing no signs of the virus that causes COVID-19 during the quarantine period.
The PUM were issued health certificates. At least 211 more PUM were still on quarantine.
But Richard Ligad, head of the Puerto Princesa City information office, said it was till “not time to be complacent.”
He pleaded for continued vigilance and observation of the enhanced community quarantine meant to contain COVID-19.
As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday (March 31), Palawan has one case of COVID-19.
