26 confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in Occidental Mindoro

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — An all-time high of 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported in Occidental Mindoro.

The Occidental Mindoro COVID-19 Task Force, in an announcement late Friday on its official Facebook page, said that the 26 new COVID-19 cases were construction workers from a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project in Magsaysay town.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Twenty-six] out of 51 construction workers in an ongoing DPWH project located in Magsaysay tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said.

The laborers were tested as part of mandatory testing before they were allowed to return to work.

FEATURED STORIES

They were placed under isolation after the Provincial Health Office (PHO) received the results from the Philippine Red Cross.

Contact tracing has started and the patients will undergo a repeat swab test after 14 days.

The Occidental Mindoro province has now recorded a total of 36 COVID-19 cases.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ