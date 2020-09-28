26 members of communist groups, 1 sympathizer surrender in Masbate

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-six members and a supporter of communist groups have surrendered to police in Masbate province, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Monday.

In a press conference , PNP chief Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan said the surrenderees have “firmly denounced communist terrorism” before the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the surrenderees are 15 members of the New People’s Army, nine members of the Militia ng Bayan, and two members of Sangay ng Partido sa Lokalidad.

Cascolan said the former rebels also yielded four high-powered firearms and 28 pistols to the police. Miggy Dumlao, Inquirer trainee

FEATURED STORIES

RELATED STORIES:

Army: 12 NPA fighters surrender in Quezon, Oriental Mindoro

40 NPA rebels surrender in southern tagalog

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>