27 more inmates at Correctional Institute for Women found with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-seven more inmates at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) were found to have the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced Saturday.

BuCor spokesperson Col. Gabriel Chaclag said the 27 patients were transferred to Site Harry at the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP).

“The said PDLs [persons deprived of liberty] were received properly by the medical staff of the quarantine facility and were checked by the medical doctor on duty. The PDLs are well and are asymptomatic,” read the statement.

Medical staff will continue to monitor the health of the latest COVID-19 patients in the facility.

Chaclag also said 27 beds were readied for the patient as the facility had received donations from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

On Friday, two inmates were already transferred to Site Harry after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease.

On Saturday last week, a 72-year-old detainee at the CIW tested positive for the infectious disease.

