27% of Filipinos frequently experience stress – SWS

MANILA, Philippines — One of four or 27 percent of Filipinos said that they frequently experience stress in their daily lives, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed Tuesday.

The latest survey also showed that 37 percent of Filipinos said that they sometimes suffer stress, while 34 percent said they rarely experience it. Two percent said that they never felt stress.

This was relatively lower compared to results in March 2017, where 32 percent of Filipinos said they were frequently stressed.

Women more stressed than men

Women were also seen as “more frequently” stressed at 35 percent, compared to men at 20 percent.

Stress, by age group, was frequent among 35 to 44-year-olds at 36 percent. Meanwhile, the survey showed 25 percent of 45 to 54-year-old Filipinos live through stress frequently, and 24 percent each among 18 to 24-year-olds, 25 to 34-year-olds and those 55 years old and above.

The SWS survey also showed that stress was “more frequent” in urban areas at 31 percent, compared to 21 percent in rural areas.

SWS also recorded that stress was “more frequent” in Metro Manila residents, with 35 percent, compared to the 28 percent in both Balance Luzon and the Visayas, and the 18 percent in Mindanao.

The survey was conducted Dec. 16 to 19, 2019, and used face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adult respondents (300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao), with sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages.

During the survey, respondents were asked, “Gaano kadalas kang makaranas ng stress sa iyong araw-araw na buhay?” (How often do you experience stress in your daily life?) and would have show cards reading “Frequently,” “Sometimes,” “Rarely,”

“Never,” in answering the question.