28 Days To Play Their Self-Titled Album In Full At One-Off Melbourne Show

Everybody rip it up (well, possibly if they decide to chuck it on the setlist…) because Aussie nu-metal icons 28 days are getting their original lineup together for a milestone show that diehard fans will undoubtedly froth.

OG members Jay, Simon, Adam Bomber and Damo will reunite for their first live show together in more than 20 years to perform their debut self-titled album 28 Days and Kid Indestructible EP in full.

WATCH: 28 Days – Kool

[embedded content]

The gig will be a one-night-only performance in Melbourne, taking place at Brunswick’s Stay Gold venue on Saturday 4th February, with support from locals GameOver and No Grace.

In a post on Facebook, the band promised an “epic occasion”.

“February 4th @ Stay Gold in Melbourne we will be playing our self titled album and the Kid Indestructible ep in full,” the wrote.

“This will be the first time in over 20 years that the original lineup of Jay, Simon, Adam Bomber and Damo have played together. Joining us to make this one epic occasion will be GameOver and No Grace.”

28 Days’ debut album was released in 1998 via Stubble Records, prior to the release of their better known sophomore LP Upstyledown in 2000, which contained hits like ‘Rip It Up’, ‘Sucker’ and ‘Song For Jasmine’.

28 Days have been back on the live circuit this year, with performances at Uncaged Festival and some upcoming coheadlining tour dates with Bodyjar.

