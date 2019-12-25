28 PDLs get freedom on Christmas Day
MANILA, Philippines — A total of 28 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were released from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Christmas Day, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) reported.
According to BuCor, three of the 28 PDLs released Wednesday were freed after being acquitted while the 25 were among those who returned to prison as the government conducted a review on the implementation of the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law.
Their release was approved by BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag.
It has been nearly four months since President Rodrigo Duterte gave heinous crime convicts freed under the GCTA law 15 days to surrender to the nearest police station or military camp following the alleged wrongful implementation of the law.
The justice department said there were 2,352 PDLs who surrendered following Duterte’s call.
“The BuCor evaluation team inspired by the passion of the DG (Director General) continues to evaluate the records unceasingly,” the corrections bureau said.
On Christmas Eve, 29 parolees and 47 PDL returnees were also released.
BuCor said more PDLs and returnees are expected to be released in the coming days.
Edited by KGA
