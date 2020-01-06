288 passengers, crew of fast craft rescued off Misamis Occidental port

TAGBILARAN CITY –– At least 271 passengers and 17 crew of the fast craft OceanJet were rescued when the vessel ran aground after leaving the port of Plaridel in Misamis Occidental on Monday morning.

SN1 Joebert Pervera of the Philippine Coast Guard-Plaridel Substation said the vessel was bound for Tagbilaran City in Bohol province on Monday, January 6.

Their initial report showed that the vessel left the Plaridel Port at 4 a.m. but ran aground after 30 minutes.

Passenger Analyn Abajar said the weather was fine when they left the port. She said they were shocked when the vessel ran aground.

They were told to wear life jackets as pump boats were to ferry them back to the mainland.

Pervera said at least 20 pump boats helped to rescue the passengers and crew back to the port in Barangay Eastern Looc.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

