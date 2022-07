2D LOTTO RESULT – One of the lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) every Friday is the 2D Lotto and here are the results for the latest draw:

The PCSO got several major and minor lotto games. One of the minor lotto games is the 2D Lotto – previously known as the EZ2 Lotto. It has draws in one day set at 2pm, 5pm, and 9pm.

For today’s draw, ( Monday ) here are the EZ2 lotto results:





2pm: __-__

5pm: __-__

9pm: __-__

2D Lotto Result Jackpot Prize: Php 4,000.00