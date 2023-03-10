2D LOTTO RESULT Today, Saturday, March 11, 2023

2D LOTTO RESULT – One of the lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) every Saturday is the 2D Lotto and here are the results for the latest draw:

The PCSO got several major and minor lotto games. One of the minor lotto games is the 2D Lotto – previously known as the EZ2 Lotto. It has draws in one day set at 2pm, 5pm, and 9pm.

See UPDATED results for the following draws:

For today’s draw, J here are the EZ2 lotto results:

Draw Date Winning Numbers 2:00 PM __-__ 5:00 PM __-__ 9:00 PM __-__

2D Lotto Result Jackpot Prize: Php 4,000.00

PCSO holds three (3) draws for the 2D Lotto. They are set at 2:00 and 5:00 o’clock in the afternoon, and 9:00 o’clock at night. Other lotto games such as the 3D Lotto Result had their draws today.

Previous 2D Lotto draw , Friday .

Draw Winning Numbers 2:00 PM 14-17 5:00 PM 12-28 9:00 PM 24-20

Who can play the 2D Lotto? According to PCSO, the bettor must be at least 18 years of age. The same age requirements is needed in the claiming of the prize. Mechanics in Playing the 2D Lotto:

How to play the 2D Lotto

From zero (0) to nine (9), choose two digits that will make up your combination.

Mark your combination on the lotto ticket.

In case you can’t come up with a combination, you may choose the Lucky Pick wherein an automated system will be the one that will choose a combination for you.

Mark your play amount.

The Prize under 2D Lotto:

By playing 2D Lotto, you can win up to Php 4,000.00. You can claim your winning from any authorized outlet of PCSO lotto.