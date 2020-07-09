2nd alarm fire now engulfing Antipolo warehouse

MANILA, Philippines — A fire in a warehouse in Antipolo City’s Inarawan area is now in second alarm, the Antipolo City Fire Station said on Thursday night.

According to fire officers, they have not yet ascertained when the fire started, but have confirmed to INQUIRER.net during a phone call that the affected property is a warehouse.

Photos on Facebook, reportedly taken by the Marikina Filipino-Chinese Fire Brigade Volunteer, showed the extent of the damage on the warehouse that is supposedly used to stock medical supplies.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

