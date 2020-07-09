Trending Now

2nd alarm fire now engulfing Antipolo warehouse

2nd alarm fire now engulfing Antipolo warehouse

Firefighters respond to the call of duty during a warehouse fire in Antipolo. Photo from Fire and Rescue Alert Responders/ Marikina Filipino-Chinese Fire Brigade Volunteers

MANILA, Philippines — A fire in a warehouse in Antipolo City’s Inarawan area is now in second alarm, the Antipolo City Fire Station said on Thursday night.

According to fire officers, they have not yet ascertained when the fire started, but have confirmed to INQUIRER.net during a phone call that the affected property is a warehouse.

Photos on Facebook, reportedly taken by the Marikina Filipino-Chinese Fire Brigade Volunteer, showed the extent of the damage on the warehouse that is supposedly used to stock medical supplies.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

