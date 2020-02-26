2nd batch of Filipinos from virus-hit cruise ship returns, placed under quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — The second batch of Filipinos repatriated from the coronavirus disease-hit cruise ship docked off Japan arrived in the Philippines early Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced.

In a statement, the DFA said the aircraft carrying the 136 Filipino passengers, a two-member DFA team and a five-member team from the Department of Health (DOH) landed at Clark International Airport in Pampanga at 12:12 a.m.

The first flight, which carried 309 passengers, a two-member repatriation team from the DFA and a four-member health response team from the DOH, arrived at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The DFA said a total of 445 Filipinos aboard the Diamond Princess cruise have been flown back home via two chartered flights from Haneda Airport in Japan.

“After the release of negative laboratory results of tests conducted by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), the repatriates were allowed to disembark from the ship and transfer by bus to Haneda airport,” the DFA said.

“The movement was overseen by and coordinated with the Japan Self Defense Forces,” it added.

14-day quarantine in Tarlac

Upon arrival at Clark, the repatriated Filipinos and the repatriation team members from the DFA and the DOH were brought to the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City, Tarlac for a 14-day quarantine.

“A total of 538 Filipino crew and passengers were on board the cruise ship, of which 80 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to Japanese hospitals,” the DFA said.

“The MV Diamond Princess cruise has been quarantined at the Port of Yokohama since February 5, after one of its passengers tested positive for COVID-19,” it added.

