“2nd Lieutenant Matteo Guidicelli joins Philippine Army’s relief distribution operations”

Matteo Guidicelli, who serves as 2nd Lieutenant in the Philippine Army, joined his brothers in the relief distribution operations for the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

In a series of photos and videos posted on his Instagram stories, Guidicelli can be seen wearing his army uniform while loading into a truck the relief goods to be distributed to those affected by the incident.

Meanwhile, Guidicelli urged the public to donate more relief goods by decluttering their homes and offering whatever they can to help our kababayans.

It was in April 2019 when President Rodrigo Duterte signed the papers allowing Matteo Guidicelli to become a 2nd Lieutenant in the Philippine Army.