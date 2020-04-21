2nd nurse catches COVID-19 in Baguio hospital

BAGUIO CITY –– A 22-year-old nurse on Tuesday (April 21) has caught the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), making her the second nurse to be infected while treating patients afflicted with the virus at the Baguio General Hospital.

The woman is a resident of Benguet’s capital town La Trinidad and was being treated, said Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

The nurse may be the city’s 18th case, although 12 of these patients have since recovered.

Baguio has intensified the lockdown, arresting people loitering outside their homes, to keep down transmissions in the last two weeks of the quarantine.

